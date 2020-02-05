Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

NUO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 63,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,047. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

