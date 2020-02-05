Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NPN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

