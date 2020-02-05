Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,742. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

