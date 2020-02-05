Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NPV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

