PAC Global Price Hits $0.0002 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and YoBit. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $31,979.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC, Graviex, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

