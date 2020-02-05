Paragon (PRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Livecoin. Paragon has a total market cap of $504,843.00 and $2.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paragon has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,198 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

