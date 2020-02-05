Paxos Standard One Day Volume Tops $399.87 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ZB.COM, SouthXchange and OKCoin. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $220.51 million and $399.87 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 236.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 220,004,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,004,273 tokens. Paxos Standard's official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinsuper, OKEx, Hotbit, MXC, CoinBene, TOKOK, Coinbit, BW.com, Binance, FCoin, CoinPlace, Gate.io, ABCC, CoinExchange, DDEX, Crex24, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Coinall, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, WazirX, Bitrue, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, C2CX, P2PB2B, Iquant, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BigONE, BCEX, KuCoin, BitMart, ZB.COM, OKCoin, BitMax and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

