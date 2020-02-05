PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PCM Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,707. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.