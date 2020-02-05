Peculium (PCL) One Day Volume Tops $75,749.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Peculium token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. Peculium has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $75,749.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05865536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00128808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

