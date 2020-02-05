Perlin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $2.21 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

