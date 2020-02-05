Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $10.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of PSX traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

