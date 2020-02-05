Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $139,622.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,573.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.44 or 0.02122353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.04523822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00747199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00804137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009419 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00740969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,490,067,414 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

