Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 90,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,467. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

