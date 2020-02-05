PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 286,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

