PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PHK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 363,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

