Pimco Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE PFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 108,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.