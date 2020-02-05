Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 56,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,333. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.