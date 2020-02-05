Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.00.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

