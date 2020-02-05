Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 43,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

