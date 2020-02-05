PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PNI remained flat at $$12.32 during trading on Wednesday. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,011. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

In related news, insider Watson Alan 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

