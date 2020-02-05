Pirl Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Pirl has a total market cap of $465,961.00 and approximately $7,377.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,394,751 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

