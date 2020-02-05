PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $437,779.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.03100805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00199278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.