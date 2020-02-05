Polis (POLIS) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $4,286.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,482,686 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.