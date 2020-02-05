PopularCoin (POP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,157.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $108,157.00 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00747085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00065707 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007362 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,993,629,513 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

