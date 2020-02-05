PotCoin Trading Up 31.4% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $21,866.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,589.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.08 or 0.02123967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.04537417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00749032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00804680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009384 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00740623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,270,964 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.