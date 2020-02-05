Prism Medical (CVE:PM) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Prism Medical (CVE:PM) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prism Medical earned a news impact score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Prism Medical has a 52 week low of C$79.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.99.

About Prism Medical

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

