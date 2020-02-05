Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.13 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OOOBTC, HBUS and BitForex. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and $1.29 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05865536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00128808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,650,856,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,907,484 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HBUS, Bitfinex, LBank, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

