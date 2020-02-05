Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. 3,806,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

