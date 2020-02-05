Pzena Investment Management, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Pzena Investment Management has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PZN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

