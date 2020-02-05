QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.95 EPS.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,967,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

