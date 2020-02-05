QunQun 24-Hour Volume Hits $321,420.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $5.60 and $7.50. In the last week, QunQun has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $321,420.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05865536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00128808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010470 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.