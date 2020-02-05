RED Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, RED has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a total market capitalization of $361,338.00 and approximately $74,141.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00747199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000263 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

