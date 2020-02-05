Red Pulse Phoenix One Day Volume Tops $493,512.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $493,512.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

