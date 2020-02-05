Rivetz Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $251,602.00 and $98.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rivetz

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

