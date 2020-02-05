Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $205.27. The company had a trading volume of 762,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.38. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

