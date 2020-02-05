RPICoin (RPI) Price Down 20.9% This Week

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $25,455.00 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048134 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 926,006,240 coins and its circulating supply is 885,994,304 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

