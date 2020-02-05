SaluS Trading 103% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $8.72 or 0.00090957 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 103% against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $26,290.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044877 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00065707 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,647.33 or 1.00657457 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

