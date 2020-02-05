Scala Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a market capitalization of $538,773.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

