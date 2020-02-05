SelfSell (SSC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. SelfSell has a total market cap of $161,724.00 and $10,087.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfSell has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046693 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

