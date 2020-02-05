SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,356.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $98,356.00 and $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,573.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.44 or 0.02122353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.04523822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00747199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00804137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009419 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00740969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

