Shift (SHIFT) Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. Shift has a market cap of $431,556.00 and $1,112.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,723,354 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

