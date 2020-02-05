SIBCoin (SIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,804.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $674,774.00 and approximately $3,804.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,589.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.08 or 0.02123967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.04537417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00749032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00804680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009384 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00740623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,185,608 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

