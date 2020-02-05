Silverway (SLV) Hits Market Cap of $10.25 Million

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $233,611.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,589.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.04537417 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002195 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00710595 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

