Simon Property Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Simon Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 112.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.6%.

SPG traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

