Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of SSD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 345,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,817. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

