SmartCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,867.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00747199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,070 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

