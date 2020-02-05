Social Send (SEND) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $176,837.00 and $6.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014532 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003459 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005413 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,453,848 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

