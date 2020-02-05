SolarCoin (SLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $835,625.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00749032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007395 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,919,629 coins and its circulating supply is 57,344,524 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

