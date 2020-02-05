Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $2,331.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010841 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.02654098 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000576 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

