THEKEY (TKY) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Kucoin. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.06 million and $18,401.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, LBank and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

